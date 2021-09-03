Critical Review: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) vs. MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vital Farms alerts:

59.4% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vital Farms and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 3.66% 5.68% 4.71% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vital Farms and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 1 0 2.25 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.92%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and MeaTech 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.33 $8.80 million $0.27 65.70 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Vital Farms beats MeaTech 3D on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.