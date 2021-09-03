James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00.

FUL opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 156,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 49.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

