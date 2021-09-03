James Mark Elliott Sells 100,000 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,510.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Boxlight Co. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,714 shares during the period. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

