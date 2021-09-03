Rex D. Geveden Sells 5,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rex D. Geveden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00.

BWXT opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

