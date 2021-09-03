Short Interest in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Decreases By 17.3%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.76 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

XERS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

