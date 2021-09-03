Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SAP opened at C$35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.61. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.99 and a 1 year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.010565 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

