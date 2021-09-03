Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 937,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.