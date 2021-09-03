DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,869 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,790,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,941,000 after buying an additional 235,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

