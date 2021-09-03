Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 4.2%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.30 and last traded at $56.70. 23,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,086,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

