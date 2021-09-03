Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 173,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,744,564 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

