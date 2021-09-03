Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.00 and last traded at $170.87. 12,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,765,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.