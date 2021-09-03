Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

