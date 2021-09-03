Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$140.56.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$129.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$184.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,825.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

