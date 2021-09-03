Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.89.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.55. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.19.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last three months.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

