National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$105.39.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$98.56 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$62.50 and a 12-month high of C$101.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

