Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.94.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$29.98 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.