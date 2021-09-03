Creative Planning Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $227.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

