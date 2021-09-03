Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

