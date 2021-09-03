NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Trading Down 3.9%

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 3,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 296,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,379 shares of company stock worth $4,102,306. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

