Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,627 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

