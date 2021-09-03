Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Update

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 7,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 714.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.