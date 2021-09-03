Dean Y. Shigemura Sells 5,834 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BOH opened at $82.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
