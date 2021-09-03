Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $433,299.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLP opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

