Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $433,299.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SLP opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
