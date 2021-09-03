Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRQ. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $872.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.