Insider Selling: H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Sells $386,250.00 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas A. Gerke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&R Block alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of H&R Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $14,408.80.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in H&R Block by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,989 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.