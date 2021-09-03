HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $11.60 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

