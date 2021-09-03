Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.49 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 156.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

