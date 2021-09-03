Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.24.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$6.64.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$235,823.50. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$860,722.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,194 shares of company stock worth $4,773,677.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

