Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 101.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 167,138 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.