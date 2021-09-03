DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,543 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

