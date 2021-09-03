PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.30.

NYSE PVH opened at $119.74 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

