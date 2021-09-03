Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Federal Signal stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 106,781.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 42.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

