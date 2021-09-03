Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NXJ opened at $15.66 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

