Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 29th total of 949,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $253.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

