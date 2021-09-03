Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60,412 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $24,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $904,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 173.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 148.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

