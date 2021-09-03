VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 107.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after buying an additional 3,024,296 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,193,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.