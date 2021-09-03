Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.36.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 561,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

