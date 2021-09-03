C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

AI opened at $47.67 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

