Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $110.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Chewy stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,965.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64. Chewy has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after buying an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

