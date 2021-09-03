Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.79.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion and a PE ratio of -60.24. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.