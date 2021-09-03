Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.48 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

