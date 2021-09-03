Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 504,256 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 504,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after purchasing an additional 290,028 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $16,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

