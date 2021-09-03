Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,530,524.48 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

