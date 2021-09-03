Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.3% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UAA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

