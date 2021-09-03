iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $101.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.