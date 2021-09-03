Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NOV were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NOV stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

