Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,543 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Ciena worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

