GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $539,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

