GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 350.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of RedHill Biopharma worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

