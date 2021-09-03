GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FLIC opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

